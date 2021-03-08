Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $347,968.20 and $39,856.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,696,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,667,496 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

