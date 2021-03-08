Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00022473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $986.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.47 or 0.03417517 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

