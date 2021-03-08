Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) One Day Volume Tops $98.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 97.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $61,167.97 and $98.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.93 or 0.00817222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041360 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

