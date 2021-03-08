EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,384.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $272,109.58 and approximately $6,384.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00801374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041086 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.