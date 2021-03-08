Etherparty (FUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $59,555.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Etherparty has a market cap of $636,277.64 and approximately $59,555.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00807669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040902 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

