Etherparty Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $634,531.10 and approximately $63,695.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00788705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.