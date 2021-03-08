Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.38, but opened at C$0.43. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 30,184 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

