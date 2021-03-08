Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Etsy worth $39,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $200.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

