EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Hits $16.04 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $36,564.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.00909206 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,139,817,606 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.