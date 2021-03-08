Evedo Price Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $2.97 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,281,940 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

