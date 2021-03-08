Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.