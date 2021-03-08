EvenCoin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $91,956.35 and approximately $86,766.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00084195 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

