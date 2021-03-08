Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 5.7%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $21.45. 6,271,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 1,504,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.