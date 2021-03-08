Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Down 6.7%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.12 and last traded at $129.07. 724,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 487,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

