Everest (ID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $53.63 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everest has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00066438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00075971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080084 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00454992 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.