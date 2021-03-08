Everipedia Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $85.49 million and $7.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,428,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,924,097,662 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

