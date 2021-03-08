Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $48,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Eversource Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.66 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

