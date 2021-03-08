EveryCoin Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $823,418.20 and approximately $235,356.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

