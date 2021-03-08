Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

