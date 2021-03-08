Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.61. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

