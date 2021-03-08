Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 219,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 173,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

