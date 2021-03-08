Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

