Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.06.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

