Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVKIF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $34.78. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $35.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.