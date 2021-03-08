Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Graham Peter Lidgard Sells 11,735 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham Peter Lidgard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $349,372.08.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $114,157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.