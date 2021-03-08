Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.44

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.44 and traded as high as C$40.80. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$40.39, with a volume of 73,636 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.