ExclusiveCoin Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $778,849.98 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00262730 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00033575 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001571 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

