ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,437. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $89.76.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $430,101.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,885 shares of company stock worth $4,157,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

