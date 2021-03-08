EXMR FDN Trading Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $27,282.09 and $9,222.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.