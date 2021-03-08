Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0434

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $22,383.01 and approximately $29.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,812.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.41 or 0.03425632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00368153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01009539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.69 or 0.00413818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.20 or 0.00349733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00240361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022826 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

