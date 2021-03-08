Expanse Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $15,236.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,345.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.28 or 0.03422929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00365397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.87 or 0.01008776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00411373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00361687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00251129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022554 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

