Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.45 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.