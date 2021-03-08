Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.73

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.73 and last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 7807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $161,351,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 767,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,932,000 after purchasing an additional 269,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

