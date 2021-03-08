Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.87

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 48.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 391.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

