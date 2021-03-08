Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 43,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

