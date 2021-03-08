F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $190.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.