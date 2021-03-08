Faceter Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,220.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Faceter has a total market cap of $338,657.20 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

