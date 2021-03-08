Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $444.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.23. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

