FairCoin Price Tops $0.0636 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and $23,127.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001373 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004516 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

