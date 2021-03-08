Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $536.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$536.00 and last traded at C$535.50, with a volume of 25612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$517.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$525.00 to C$600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$492.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$433.08.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. Analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.1899962 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

