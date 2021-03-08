FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Achieves $884,985.88

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $884,985.88 and approximately $656,085.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.83 or 0.00814881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041238 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

