Fantasy Sports Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $115,179.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

