Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $115.85 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00795270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00029245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

