Fantom Price Tops $0.45 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $152.69 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00812130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 110,986.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

