Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Up 7%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.45. 271,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 274,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $150.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.