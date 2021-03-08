Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $64.84 on Monday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,789,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

