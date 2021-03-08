FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Insider Timothy L. Johnson Sells 10,583 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,053. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

