Feathercoin Price Down 4% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $69,886.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008220 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

