Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0300

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 62.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $53,588.78 and approximately $26.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00076606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.