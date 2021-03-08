Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.51

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.51 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 6900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.